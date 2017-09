Eye gloss is most definitely a thing for spring — at least if you ask the fashion set.The glossy lid has oozed onto runways before, but it's got an extra strong hold on New York runways for spring. It started at Tom Ford Wednesday, when rounded cat-eye liner was topped with glitter and a swipe of eye gloss. Backstage at Chromat, Felicia Thomas for MAC planned to gloss models' already holographic lids just before they hit the runway."If you're going to wear gloss on your eye, it's high-maintenance," Thomas said. "You can put colors under, but it's going to move — the eye is mobile, that lid has to blink...if you want to wear a glossy lid you just have to be at peace with that rock 'n' roll look. You can always wet your finger with a bit of water and smooth it out when you feel like it's a little too messy, just re-blend the gloss.Lids were also glossy at Brandon Maxwell, where Tom Pecheux used an orangey-brown shade of MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour as an eye gloss to create a shimmery and holographic effect. At Prabal Gurung, eye gloss was the star of the makeup look. Dianne Kendall used MAC clear lip glass lightly dabbed onto eyelids, from lashline to brow."It's as if they've been out in the sea," Kendall said of the models' look at Prabal, adding that lipglass is stickier than eye-specific gloss, and that it would be reapplied just before models walked the runway. "With lipglass, it is quite tacky and it does stick to the skin...it doesn't actually move too much. You have to be careful about how much product you put on but if you dab it with your finger without it being too much that it's going to drop."For More New York Fashion Week Beauty Trends, See: Spring 2018 Beauty From Fashion Week: Makeup, Hair NailsSpring 2018 Makeup Looks from Fashion WeekSpring 2018 Hairstyles From Fashion WeekSpring 2018 Nails From Fashion Week