Designers are shaking it up in the nail department this New York Fashion Week — and graphic nails are trending. In recent seasons, many designers favored a natural nail look (Victoria Beckham has shown manicured but otherwise bare nails in two recent shows) — or at least a neutral nail look — but this season, several shows have branched out into graphic nail art.At Creatures of Comfort on Thursday, nail artist Alicia Torello for Deborah Lippmann hand-painted designs in pale blue, lavender and metallic green onto models' nails. The shapers looked natural — like flowers or leaves, and the rest of the nail was left bare. The idea was to showcase negative space, Torello said. The overall beauty look at Creatures of Comfort was safari-inspired, with makeup meant to look like the models had been out in the sun too long and hair that appeared sweaty, textured and undone.Deborah Lippmann was also the force behind graphic nails at two other shows — Kate Spade and Jason Wu, which both featured clean lines.At Kate Spade, Lippmann's polish in Shape of My Heart, a light pink, was combined with a black line (in Fade to Black) on one nail. At Jason Wu, Lippmann's colors were used to craft a pinkish-beige neutral base coat on the nail with a gold line drawn across the half-moon.The shows the CND handles nails for, including Jeremy Scott and Libertine, also frequently include graphic nails.https://www.instagram.com/p/BYtU4Zsj6qt/?hl=en&taken-by=cndworld