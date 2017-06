PARIS — The winning projects for The Cosmetic Victories awards were announced on Thursday morning here.

Chloé Guerin was granted the Industry Prize. The 21-year-old engineering student and her team created Zéo, an absorbent powder made of natural minerals that is billed to dry hair without a blow-dryer. The product is meant to be applied to damp hair, which is brushed and then dries in five minutes. Zoé needs no electricity for its use and is touted to not negatively affect hair fibers.