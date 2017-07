Technology has already altered the path to purchase in the beauty category. But, during a sold out educational panel at this week’s Cosmoprof North America meeting in Las Vegas, three experts teased compelling advancements in the pipeline.

The session, Beauty+Tech=A Beautiful Marriage, recapped how far technology has come in regard to personalization, augmented reality and try-on apps. As an example, Kelly Alexandre, Kline’s senior analyst in the consumer products practice, presented statistics that the U.S. has the second-greatest acceptance of beauty apps at 35 percent, behind China at 64 percent.