By and  on October 20, 2017
At the TFWA convention.

At the TFWA convention.

Bruno Vandeville

CANNES, France — The travel-retail industry is flying high again for beauty players, despite great challenges still buffeting the business. Read more about this year's Tax Free World Association convention, which ran from Oct. 1 to 5, in the following articles.Travel Retail Flies HighThe channel is back to growth for beauty players, albeit hurdles remain.Dufry Beauty Chief Talks ShopAt the Tax Free World Association trade show in Cannes, France, Antonin Carreau discussed the evolution of beauty in travel retail.What’s On Deck DigitallyEmerging digital platforms were the central focus at the TFWA Digital Village.Feting Fragrance at the TFWA ShowLalique Group and Chopard Parfums were among companies hosting cocktails during the convention in Cannes, France.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus