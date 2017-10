Life-changing experiences often inspire career changes. For three women — Cashmere Nicole, Sterling McDavid and Dawn Fitch — very different events led them to become beauty entrepreneurs.Two weeks ago, Cashmere Nicole received $3 million in funding from Unilever Ventures, the venture capital and private equity arm of Unilever (which has also invested in Ren Skincare, BlowLtd, Nutrafol and True Botanicals), to help expand her brand indie brand called Beauty Bakerie.Nicole was a single mother at age 16 with little money. Although she had a licensed practical nursing degree, she followed her dream to start a beauty business to not only set a good example, but also provide for her daughter. She earmarked breast cancer as a cause she wanted to support with her business — at first because she liked the color pink, she said. “A year later, I had breast cancer and that became my story.” With a desire to make “better not bitter,” beauty products after her breast cancer battle, Nicole tweaked her formulas. “After my cancer scare, I was afraid of everything I was putting on my body, thinking maybe it was the lotion [causing her cancer].”She was recovering from breast surgery when Beyoncé Knowles heard about her story and used one of her items, Lip Whips. Knowles and Nicole established a personal relationship. “With someone like Beyoncé behind me, I got fired up,” she said, adding it gave her the confidence to build her brand.[caption id="attachment_11034214" align="alignnone" width="200"] Cashmere Nicole just received $3 million in funding from Unilever Ventures.[/caption]Today, the bakery-inspired line includes 120-stockkeeping units ranging from liquid lipsticks, setting powder and highlighters to eyebrow gel, eye shadows and eyeliners. Price points start at $14 and top out around $40. The digitally native brand has an Instagram following of more than 400,000. Beauty Bakerie is launching in 10 doors of Forever 21’s new chain Riley Rose, on QVC U.K., HSN, in Sephora SEA and in 40 of Wojooh’s doors in the United Arab Emirates by the end of the year.With the funding, which was closed on the investment platform CircleUp, Nicole said she’ll increase marketing, digital spending and inventory she feels is needed to secure retail growth.“We have been impressed by Beauty Bakerie’s e-commerce-led model and consistent digital growth as well as the strong engagement of the brand’s Millennial consumer base. I look forward to working with Cashmere and the management team to build upon the company’s momentum and many growth opportunities,” Anna Ohlsson-Baskerville, director at Unilever Ventures, said.[caption id="attachment_11034759" align="alignnone" width="200"] Sterling McDavid[/caption]

A very different backstory is behind the creation of The Starling Project, a socially conscious line of fragranced candles founded by Sterling McDavid in 2015. “I started my career on Wall Street and had a true 180 [degree turn] after doing pro-bona work [with solar power] in Vietnam with UNICEF. I came back and gave my two weeks notice,” recalled McDavid, who wanted to put her time and effort into helping others.