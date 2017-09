Allure and Ulta Beauty are partnering to bring editor-approved beauty products to the masses.“Shop Like a Beauty Editor” displays are rolling out into all 1,005 Ulta Beauty doors on Tuesday for two weeks, complete with booklets that walk shoppers through Allure editor product picks and personality profiles. The pamphlets will also be in Allure's October issue, which identifies the 283 Beauty of Beauty award winners.In that section, Allure editors single out their favorites. Editor-in-chief Michelle Lee, for example, has a profile that identifies her as a K-Beauty enthusiast. Her picks include Skinfix Facial Exfoliating Pads, the Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics palette and Neutrogena Light Therapy Mask."The idea was, 'how do we personalize this?'" said Jill Friedson, vice president of marketing at Condé Nast Women's Collection. "That's how the Shop Like a Beauty Editor booklet came about, and really, the platform ... the next best thing to shopping with an editor is shopping with her suggestions.""Guests can grab [it] and use it for inspiration and be able to move around the store and shop like a beauty editor," said Shelley Haus, senior vice president of brand marketing at Ulta Beauty.The partnership allows both parties to "reach even more beauty lovers," said Haus. In addition to the in-store display, Ulta will have a Best of Beauty section on its web site, Haus said.Ulta sells more Best of Beauty winners than any other retailer, and has more than 21 million loyalty program members. The retailer is expecting to bring in between $1.33 billion and $1.35 billion in sales for the third quarter.The deal puts Allure in front of Ulta's audience, and vice versa. Allure is not receiving a cut of sales from the arrangement, Friedson said. Content from Allure editors will be featured in the Ultamate Rewards e-mails, which go out to members, Haus noted."It's less traditional media and more, 'how do we build each other's businesses,'" Friedson said. "There's a significant ad investment on Ulta's part, and in addition, there's a lot of branded content we're doing that's being created for and pushed out on Ulta's channels."Ulta is also working on its first New York store. Roughly a week before the opening (now slated for November), Allure will throw a shoppable party there, and select attendees will win the chance to literally shop with a beauty editor, Friedson noted, as several Allure editors will be present.