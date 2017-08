The Sephorification of Wal-Mart is under way.

On Wednesday, at its Secaucus, N.J. store — one of the retailer’s most heavily trafficked and high-volume locations — company officials offered a rare peek behind the Wal-Mart curtain, touting a slew of initiatives designed to attract consumers to its beauty departments in the increasingly competitive brick-and-mortar beauty space. Industry reports suggest Wal-Mart’s acceleration in beauty expands beyond the store — including talk that Wal-Mart is interested in buying Birchbox. Birchbox declined WWD’s request for comment.