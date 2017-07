Can the nail category make a comeback?

With a dissipating nail art craze and the shift toward gel manicures, brands from the luxury to mass sectors are vying for limited consumer wallet share in a number of ways. A vast color assortment — and one that mirrors fashion and social media trends — has become table stakes, with players turning to over-the-top packaging (hello, 8-inch Louboutin spike) and even the inclusion of superfoods in formulas to stand out. Beyond that, more companies are focusing on the booming nail-care category rather than polish.