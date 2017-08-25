Celebrity cosmetics lines are the new celebrity fragrances.But unlike the latter category, which has seen better days, skin-care and color lines from Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are outperforming even the most established players in the space.Just ask Jenner, who in an exclusive interview with WWD earlier this month revealed sales projections surrounding her Kylie Cosmetics business for the first time. In just 18 months, the 20-year-old's brand did $420 million in revenues — blowing past peers that see a fraction of that if they're lucky. Jenner's collection is projected to hit $386 million in sales by year's end, and if all goes according to plan, Kylie Cosmetics will become a billion dollar business in five years' time.Similarly, Jenner's big sister, Kardashian, dipped her toes into the cosmetic space in June with her first contour kit, which according to industry sources did more than $14 million in sales in under 24 hours. This is just the beginning for 36-year-old Kardashian, who in the next year will introduce additional products, largely complexion based.Then there is Beckham, who first introduced her Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder line last September as a 14-piece capsule — 15 counting the $1,200 limited-edition light box — that was initially sold in 450 doors. Come fall, Beckham will double her product offering and triple distribution to 1,200 doors. Rumors are flying that Beckham is on track to become Lauder's next Tom Ford Beauty, with a permanent collection on the horizon that could be an enormous sales driver for its parent company.A new player to the celebrity makeup game — Rihanna — is gearing up for the release of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The line, of which little is known, is slated to hit Sephora and Harvey Nichols Sept. 8. — and remains one of the most anticipated launches of the year. On Sept. 28, Madonna's MDNA Skin collection, which launched in Japan in 2015, is coming to the U.S. The skin-care range, which retails from $50 for cleanser to $250 for moisturizer, will be sold exclusively at Barneys New York for a year and see a national rollout for fall 2018.