The numbers speak for themselves — natural beauty and beauty supplements are two forces that show no signs of slowing.What actually constitutes a natural product is another story, but one thing is for sure: consumers are looking for better-for-you products and are latching on to marketing that makes items at least appear to be “natural." In its natural/spa/wellness category — aka brands with an environmental focus that promote wellness or natural ingredients — The NPD Group is tracking double-digit growth in makeup and skin care. The total market, worth $2.3 billion, grew 12 percent in the 12 months ending June 2017, up from 10 percent the year prior. Skin care, a $1.3 billion market, grew 11 percent, up from 10 percent in 2016. But makeup, a smaller market at $952 million, is showing the fastest growth. It grew 13 percent, up from 9 percent last year. This is momentum can be evidenced already at Sephora, where the retailer has spent the summer unleashing a slew of natural makeup brands into stores, including Antonym and Lilah b.The retailer will also step further into the ingestible category this fall with the addition of wellness end caps in 20 to 30 of its doors. Moon Juice, the cult California brand of adaptogenic herbal dusts, will launch in Sephora in September, along with The Beauty Chef, an Australian line of probiotic beauty powders and topical skin care that promise a lit-from-within glow. Lumity, a U.K.-based beauty supplement line, tapped Helena Christensen for a marketing campaign set to hit the U.S. this fall. Supplements and the idea of beauty-from-within show no signs of shopping. NPD told WWD that facial skin-care supplements are the smallest but fastest-growing category that the group tracks.