CANNES, France — Harnessing emerging digital platforms to service the savvy, connected consumer was the central focus at the TFWA Digital Village, a new 9,330-square-foot area next to the Palais des Congrès in Cannes, France.DutyBuddy, for one, is an emerging social commerce platform catering primarily to Millennials, according to cofounder Cenk Akerson. The app lets people alert friends — through social platforms — of travel plans, so as to be able to preorder products for them.The system allows for travelers to show the bar code of the prepurchased product at an airport store to pick it up. DutyBuddy also aims to be a data provider, mining stats about best-selling products, consumer patterns and geographic preferences. It is already live in North Cyprus.Another digital solution on display in Monaco, at Luxe Pack running from Oct. 2 to 4, was Aptar’s “connected samples,” which help clients track their return on investment.Called Imagin Connected, they’re ultrathin and flat spray devices — created with start-up Mypack Connect — to be digitally flashed to link to an online platform. There, people can glean further information, order a product or anything else a brand has in mind.“We are convinced that in two years [everything will] be like that,” said Sabine Bouillet-Lubot, strategic marketing manager for fragrance, gmd beauty at Aptar.AOE, which digitizes brick-and-mortar business models, was at TFWA’s Digital Village, too.“What we’ve done here is basically digitalize the entire nonaviation stream revenues for airports,” said Manuel Heidler, director of aviation products, adding the retailer is being plugged into the airport’s platform. “The whole thing is about creating a seamless journey.”The idea is one that appeals to brands. “The notion of the middleman, between the brand and the consumer, is changing,” said Christian Laurent, head of travel retail at Groupe Clarins. “For us, it means we have to think about our commercialization — what will be the organization of tomorrow.”Already in Korea and China, the group’s products can be purchased in brick-and-mortar locations and picked up at an airport.“We have to be obsessed with giving our customers greater convenience in travel retail,” said Vincent Boinay, managing director of travel retail worldwide at L’Oréal.
As one of the most recognizable models in the world, Christy Turlington Burns has an insider’s view of the fashion industry and the allegations of sexual harassment swirling around it. “I can say that harassment and mistreatment have always been widely known and tolerated in the industry. The industry is surrounded by predators who thrive on the constant rejection and loneliness so many of us have experiences at some point in our careers,” Turlington told WWD, along with her suggestions for how the modeling world should protect younger women and men. Read more on WWD.com. Link in bio. (📷: Tony Palmieri) #wwdnews
@asics America has tapped a new brand ambassador: famed DJ/record producer @steveaoki. This initiative is intended to set the tone for the new brand identity and philosophy and will include partnerships with influencers and in-store and off-line activations that will continue into next year. This is Asics’ most significant marketing effort in two decades, and is expected to attract younger consumers to the brand. #wwdfashion
24-year-old Jean Prounis is redefining the rules of jewelry. Formerly a studio assistant to Jemima Kirke and a design apprentice at Ghuran, she focuses on handcrafted subtleties and ancient goldsmithing techniques. “There was a really sterile feel in the environment and I wanted to have jewelry with character that shapes how you wear it everyday,” Prounis said. Each piece is hand made in New York, either by Prounis or three other jewelers in the district. #wwdfashion
“These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves through fashion,” said @tommyhilfiger of his line of adaptive apparel, which launches today. The line consists of 37 men’s and 34 women’s styles based upon the pieces from the spring Tommy Hilfiger sportswear collection. #wwdnews
“Stranger Things” is getting a new cast member for season 2. Meet @sadiesink_, the 15-year-old who will be joining the Netflix series for its new season. You may recognize her from “The Glass Castle” with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson, but the Texas native’s next role goes in an entirely different direction. She describes her character, Max, as “a rough and tumble skater girl [who] becomes friends with the boys at school.” The second season debuts on October 27. (📷: @jgreenery) #wwdeye
Amid the Harvey Weinstein controversy, there’s another sector that’s being put under the spotlight for sexual abuse: the modeling industry. While rumors about abuse and sexual harassment of female and male models — and the photographers, agents and others who perpetrated it — have circulated within the fashion world for years, model @cameronrussell started posting stories from models on Instagram last week about abusive situations they’ve encountered — from sexual harassment and molestation to attempted rape. Over 75 have weighed in so far. Read more on WWD.com. Link in bio. #wwdnews
To celebrate its 16th anniversary, @dylanscandybar tapped designers and celebrities to create mosaics out of candy. The mosaics will be auctioned off to support the philanthropic cause of each participant’s choice. Pictured here is the mural created by @aliceandolivia's Stacey Bendet. For a first look at some of the other artwork being unveiled tonight, go to WWD.com. #wwdeye
The annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades this weekend drew Kate Hudson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laura Dern and more. See pictures of the star-studded event on WWD.com. (📷: @chelsealaurenla) #wwdeye
In his new book “Hollywood Royale,” Andy Warhol’s Protégé Matthew Rolston celebrates the Eighties revival of Hollywood glamour. Featuring more than 100 portraits taken by Rolston from 1977 to 1993, the book contains photos of icons like Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, and @drewbarrymore, pictured here in 1991. “Hollywood Royale,” out today, will be accompanied by an exhibition opening at Los Angeles’ Fahey/Klein Gallery on March 1. #wwdeye