Social media has an undeniable impact on the beauty business. But Jennifer White, founder of One Over One, a natural beauty brand, doesn’t think some of the images send the right message.

“I feel that what beauty and makeup promotes [on social] isn’t a healthy lifestyle. It’s all cocktails, doughnuts and sugar,” White said of many Instagram posts managed by beauty brands. “What’s really the biggest factor in beauty is drinking water, sleeping and eating well.”