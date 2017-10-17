On the heels of its latest capital raise, Winky Lux is ready to roll into retail with its first stand-alone store.

The business is opening its first branded shop in New York's Lower East Side today. Winky Lux also has a four-monthlong pop-up slated to hit the Roosevelt Field Mall in New York. The moves are meant to test the company's concept — trend-driven, fast-to-market, masstige beauty products — in a format that matches its fun, quirky personality, according to cofounder and chief executive officer Natalie Mackey.