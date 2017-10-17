By  on October 17, 2017
Inside the Lower East Side Winky Lux store.

Inside the Lower East Side Winky Lux store.

On the heels of its latest capital raise, Winky Lux is ready to roll into retail with its first stand-alone store.

The business is opening its first branded shop in New York's Lower East Side today. Winky Lux also has a four-monthlong pop-up slated to hit the Roosevelt Field Mall in New York. The moves are meant to test the company's concept — trend-driven, fast-to-market, masstige beauty products — in a format that matches its fun, quirky personality, according to cofounder and chief executive officer Natalie Mackey.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus