The WWD Beauty CEO Summit in May will be driven by the ever-expanding parameters of the beauty industry — new categories, new geographies, new marketing models and new technologies. The theme of the Summit is Beauty Unlimited, and a roster of top industry executives representing the most dynamic areas of the business are slated to speak.

The Summit will get underway on May 14 at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla., with the opening address to be delivered by Chris de Lapuente, global president and chief executive officer of Sephora, and Calvin McDonald, president and ceo of Sephora Americas. During the next day-and-a-half, there will be a wide variety of presentations, from companies that are both established and emerging.

Jane Lauder, global brand president of Clinique and R. Alexandra Keith, president of global hair care and beauty at Procter & Gamble, will talk about transformation and maintaining relevance in the digital age. Indie brand presenters will include Mazdack Rassi, cofounder of Milk; Frédéric Fekkai of Bastide; Pamela Baxter of Bonafide Beauty Lab, and Tata Harper. Speaking from a retailer point of view will be Target’s Christina Hennington and Kate Oldham of Saks, while DFS Group’s Ariel Jane Gentzbourger will share insights on the key drivers in the global travel retail channel, one of the fastest growing in all of beauty.

Wellness is a category that is increasingly converging with beauty, and Weight Watchers ceo Mindy Grossman will share her insights on how the worlds of beauty, retail and well-being are intersecting. Sugarfina ceo Rosie O’Neill, Sparks & Honey ceo Terry Young and Iconery founder and ceo Ivka Adam will also deliver consumer insights from an out-of-the-box perspective.

New marketing models are emerging in beauty, and Marcia Kilgore, founder of Beauty Pie, and Tevya Finger, ceo of Luxury Brand Partners, will discuss innovative go-to-market strategies, while Jason Kakoyiannis of Ginkgo Bioworks will present on emerging ingredient technology. Facebook’s Karin Tracy and superinfluencer and brand founder Marianna Hewitt will share the latest insights on social media marketing and how the ever-shifting algorithm will impact the industry.

Globalism will be another key theme of the Summit. International speakers include South Korea’s Chin Wook Lee, the founder and ceo of Dr. Jart who has established a worldwide presence for his brand in less than a decade, and João Paulo Ferreira of Natura Cosmeticos in Brazil.