A single white space has emerged in an oversaturated beauty market: body care.

Surprisingly, the category represents just 9 percent of the overall $5.4 billion prestige skin-care market in the U.S., according to data from The NPD Group, which puts body-care sales for the 12 months ending Sept. 30 at just $275.8 million. This might still be a very small portion of an otherwise substantial sector of beauty, but it’s picking up speed, according to retailers and brands globally.

There’s a lift in body-care sales and consumer interest in the category being felt industrywide right now. While this stems from a mature consumer seeking the same anti-aging treatments for her body as she does her face or a cultural fixation on full-body wellness, it’s hitting from the mass level at Amazon all the way up to prestige and luxury at retailer Cos Bar.

So forget color or introducing another vitamin C serum or face oil — body is where brands should look if they’re seeking to bolster business. Just ask companies like Sisley Paris which, according to Jim Maki, president of Sisley USA, is seeing body care grow five times as fast as skin care in the U.S.A. At the other end of the spectrum, Aquaphor’s $11.59 Healing Ointment is the bestseller of Amazon’s nearly $100 million body-care business, which has seen sales in the category increase 47 percent year-over-year.

Le Labo introduced its first body offering last month, and in September, Glossier exploded into the category with Body Hero. The three-year-old brand’s Daily Oil Wash and Daily Perfecting Cream duo launched with a corresponding campaign featuring real women that sent legions of Glossier fanatics into a frenzy. There are also a crop of new innovations hitting the market, from a body attachment for Glopro’s microneedling device that promises the same collagen-stimulating and skin-regenerating benefits for trouble areas like “crepey knees” to Bioeffect’s body serum formulated with epidermal growth factors developed by scientists to Ren’s new “athletic-inspired” line of products intended for use post-workout.

