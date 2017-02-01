Unilever’s Dove continues to harness the power of influencers for its portfolio. In addition to bloggers touting the Dove Dermacare Scalp line, the company partnered with digital media personality Christina S. Brown of LoveBrownSugar for an international televised campaign. She appears as part of the 60th anniversary of the Dove Beauty Bar.

Brown has used her editorial platform on LoveBrownSugar.com since 2009 to celebrate all women. WWD asked Brown about why she decided to be part of the Dove commercial now airing internationally.

WWD: What do you hope the campaign will accomplish?

Christina S. Brown: I hope the campaign shows little brown girls everywhere that their skin is absolutely beautiful. Dove has been such a champion of diversity and I’m just proud to be one of the many faces of real women who love the brand because it helps them look good and feel good. If you would have told me back when I was a teenager, struggling with self-esteem, despising my curves and battling daily with stereotypes around my skin that I would eventually be featured in a beauty ad campaign for being me, I would’ve laughed at you. I am truly appreciative to Dove for answering the call to feature women of all shapes, sizes and colors in their campaigns.

WWD: Have you always used Dove? If not, has it surprised you as far as using it? In the commercial you test it against a different bar you have used.

C.S.B.: I have grown up with Dove bar soap in my household. It’s something I’ve used for years as a household staple but mainly as a body bar and not as a beauty bar. I always assumed I needed higher-end beauty bars on days I wanted to complement my cream and gel cleansers with a bar. So I was really surprised it outperformed my pricier one.

WWD: What prompted you to start your online platform and what has been the biggest surprise from it?

C.S.B.: I started LoveBrownSugar.com because I wanted to see more beautiful, intelligent, diverse women represented in the media. When it came to representations of women of color, there were very few that were positive and empowering. With LoveBrownSugar I chose to share my journey to embracing confidence, share bits and pieces of my life and hopefully encourage others to embrace the things that make them unique as beautiful.

WWD: What’s next for you and LoveBrownSugar?

C.S.B.: My newest project that encourages and emphasizes diversity and representation is Shop LoveBrownSugar. It is an e-commerce platform I founded that brings together brands crafted by creatives of color, all in one place. It’s a seasonal shop with different brands featured every few weeks and its purpose is to encourage people of color to support brands with great stories and great causes, created by amazing and talented people.