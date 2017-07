The legendary brands that built the mass market beauty business are preparing for battle to reclaim their share of sales siphoned off by nimble upstart competitors and specialty retailers. Leading the charge is a revamped Almay, complete with an arsenal of new items, a quartet of influencers and improved in-store presentation.

Almay isn’t alone in its efforts to meet fledging brands head on, mass market retail executives said, citing initiatives from Almay’s parent Revlon and Cover Girl now under the Coty banner. Retailers welcome the much-needed attention to core brands.