After 18 years in business, Amazing Cosmetics is getting a second wind.The company, which got its start with cult concealers, has branched into primers and is pivoting its focus to QVC and Amazon's Luxury Beauty section, where it is slated for an October launch.Conservatively, founder Sue Katz estimated the moves will result in 10 percent growth for 2017. For 2016, industry sources estimated that the business did between $10 million and $15 million in net sales. The year also marked Amazing's QVC debut.Amazing is launching its Illuminate Primer Highlighters in pearl, bronze and rose gold shades this October with Ulta Beauty. The brand is also launching a primer with QVC this fall and branching into Revolve and Amazon later in October, according to Katz."We were almost ready to launch last year and pulled," Katz said of Amazon. "I think the climate’s changed. Everything’s changed about retail — where she’s going to buy, and how she’s buying, and it’s really up to us as a brand to find her and make ourselves available where she is and cater to her habits. It became extremely clear to us that Amazon is where she is."So far in 2017, before the launch of the new primers, sales in the category are up more than 100 percent, Katz said. In addition to the highlighting primer launch, the business has an antiaging eye primer slated for release in the spring, as well as an antiaging face primer.The Illuminate primers are free from sulfates and parabens, and are formulated with daisy extract, vitamin E and ceramide NP with the aim to provide skin-care benefits as well as priming coverage. The antiaging face primer contains vitamins A and E with the aim of fighting and plumping wrinkles.What really kickstarted Amazing's next phase, according to Katz, was being called out on "Good Morning America" — something that happened again recently, when its Illuminate Primer Highlighter was featured on the morning show's "Deals & Steals" segment with Tory Johnson."People trust her to pick products and brands for them to try," Katz said. "You have to be invited to be on, and she handpicks things…it was like a whole recharge to the brand — all these people who had never heard of us now know about it." Since Amazing was featured on the show, the brand's mailing list tripled, Katz said, and one-time buyers turned into repeat, full-priced shoppers.The company took in an investment from Incline recently, Katz said, and the next business steps include potential international distribution in Australia and readies to unveil a new website, and loyalty, professional and auto supply programs.