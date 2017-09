Once again, Anastasia Beverly Hills has earned the top spot on Tribe Dynamic’s Earned Media Value report for the month of July. Tribe Dynamics reported the brand’s earned media value was $126.2 million, a 65 percent increase from July 2016.Most of the brand’s earned media value came through Instagram, specifically $113 million. This content can be credited to the launch of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Subculture eyeshadow palette, which was highly anticipated by customers. For example, it was reported that influencer James Dickinson, who has 1.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, received $74,800 in earned media value from his video testing the palette. Altogether, mentions of the palette across social media gave the brand $5.3 million in earned media value in July.Following Anastasia Beverly Hills was MAC with $84.7 million in earned media value, a 101 percent increase from July 2016, and NYX with $60 million in earned media value, a 51 percent increase from July 2016.Other highlights from July include Maybelline’s social initiative #MNYBeautyBash, an event bringing beauty influencers to the Hamptons. Influencers created content from the event relaxing by the pool and taking boxing classes together using the brand’s hashtag. The event drove earned media value to $6.4 million, making it the second-highest earned media value-generating hashtag after #Maybelline.Tarte also embarked on a successful social initiative with a pool party at The Standard Hotel in Los Angeles. The event brought together beauty and fashion bloggers, who helped increase earned media value to $56.8 million for the brand.