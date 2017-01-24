“I was given the word ‘orange,’” said Linda Cantello, Giorgio Armani Beauty’s international makeup artist, referring to the inspiration handed down by the house’s designer for his spring 2017 Giorgio Armani Privé show. “It’s such a positive color. We wanted to do these nuances.”

So she swept the brand’s Lip Maestro Notorious, in shade 301, in a triangular shape running from models’ eyelids to their cheeks (with the tone stronger around peepers). That same color, mixed with shade 515, was applied to models’ lips.

“So it’s quite young, it’s quite fresh,” Cantello said of the look, speaking backstage. “It’s really the shaping and placing of the color that makes it new.”

She used on skin Armani Prima Glow-One Moisturizing Balm, High Precision Retouch and Power Fabric foundation. “It’s glowing and gorgeous,” Cantello said.

Models’ eyebrows were filled in with Eye and Brow Maestro reflecting their natural color, while black Eccentrico mascara coated top lashes.

For hair, Rudi Lewis, working with Bumble and bumble, crafting what seemed like a rope-twisted ponytail at the back of each model’s head. He explained it had a bit of an “undone” feel “with a sort of disheveled texture, because [the designer] didn’t want a stiff couture hairstyle.”

Lewis fashioned a Veronica Lake-like wave at the front of heads, then gathered tresses in the back and rolled them over into a twisted creation.

“It’s a little gypsy — so there’s a little romance, there’s a little sexy vibe going on there, as well,” he said.

Portions of the wave were then pulled out and pinned up. “So it looks very organic and has lots of movement in it,” the hairstylist said. “Mr. Armani wanted it to look delicate, elegant and beautiful — but not overdone.”

Key products that Lewis used for the show included Thickening Hairspray, Dryspun Finish and Spray de Mode.