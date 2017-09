Cargo Cosmetics is known for its destination-themed collections. But for this season, the brand’s journey is to a galaxy far, far away with a limited-edition collection inspired by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”“We take the consumer to a different destination every season [previous locales have included Australia, Paris, London and Hawaii] and we try to create a look for that destination and with products named to reflect the culture of that location,” said Brian Robinson, president of Cargo. “This time we took a step further with Star Wars and intergalactic travel.”Cargo used Instagram and Twitter to announce the capsule collection inspired by the upcoming theatrical release. Starring Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and the late Carrie Fisher, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuts in U.S. theaters on Dec. 15, 2017. Cargo’s beauty assortment will hit 1,100 Kohl’s department stores in October. After a limited engagement, Cargo will widen the reach to HSN.Although Robinson would not comment on projections, industry sources estimate “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” limited-edition line will be a major force, delivering $15 million in retail sales.This is Cargo’s first licensing agreement with a film, but the brand has been a fixture on numerous Hollywood films sets. “So, developing a line for Star Wars: The Last Jedi just further reinforces our brand’s identity,” Robinson added. Limited-release beauty licenses linked to entertainment properties, Robinson said, have proven successful versus five or 10-year longer commitments that used to be common in the industry. He said Cargo will be eyeing future theatrical licenses.Robinson believes the Star Wars connection will bolster sales for Cargo and Kohl’s. Fans of the franchise, which Robinson counts himself among, are loyal. To that end, he’s confident the capsule collection’s mirrored compacts will be purchased as collectibles. “And, we’ll bring in new customers to Kohl’s. What’s great is this won’t be cannibalizing existing sales,” he said. Kohl’s, according to Robinson, does a tremendous job with entertainment properties that he said will be reflected with in-store support.In addition to robust social media backing, Robinson plans to reach out to Star Wars fan clubs to generate a buzz for the lineup. The products bear names associated with the franchise. For example, there are two mascaras — The Resistance, a lengthening formula and The First Order, a volume builder. There are also special-effect lip top coats that can be used in tandem with the liquid lip products to create a prism effect. Two eye palettes carry on the theme with one called The Light Side and the other The Dark Side. Prices range from $20 to $34.