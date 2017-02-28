BERLIN — Germany’s capital city has a new gloss, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

The transformational makeup and skin-care brand, led by the makeup-artist-turned-beauty-entrepreneur, enters Berlin’s KaDeWe department store in a soft launch this month.

The glamorous, top-selling niche brand currently sells in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland and the Netherlands.

“Whilst other European countries may represent bigger beauty markets, we look for the right mix of retailer partner, key city locations and perfect timing,” Demetra Pinsent, chief executive officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd., told WWD.

“Berlin is such a vibrant, trend-setting city and KaDeWe has been such a fantastic launch partner,” she said.

A special in-store event for the brand at KaDeWe with Charlotte Tilbury herself present is planned for April. The new counter offers both hands-off and hands-on help, including makeup instruction.

While German consumers are known for cautious buying and their embrace of a natural makeup approach, the British brand’s message of female empowerment and confidence should appeal.

Besides, says Pinsent, “Charlotte Tilbury is as much about helping and encouraging women who are less confident with makeup, as we are attracting women who embrace bolder beauty looks.”

More German doors may soon open. Pinsent said the brand will expand its distribution beyond Berlin later this year, as well as ready market entry in the Middle East.

Expansion is also on tap for Tilbury’s product assortment, as she takes on the sheet-mask trend with the Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, launching March 2. Unlike most slippery sheet masks, Tilbury’s is said to hydrate, lift, brighten, decrease wrinkles, and smooth the complexion in 15 minutes with a minimum of mess. Activated by lightly pressing on the surface, the vitamin and peptide-infused textile mask also attaches to the ears for better fit, and can be used up to three times thanks to bacteria-resistant properties. In Germany, a single mask will sell for 30 euros ($32), and a box of four masks costs 110 euros ($116). In the U.K., they’re priced at 18 pounds and 60 pounds respectively; in the U.S., a single mask will sell for $22; the set of four will cost $80.

“Skin is hugely psychological. Every woman wants to feel like the best version of themselves in their skin every day,” said Tilbury. “I knew I needed to create a mask that was like an expert facialist in your handbag.”

Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics products are carried in more than 70 doors globally; the fragrance can be found in more than 100 global doors. When asked about performance, Pinsent said only that the company “had a fantastic 2016, delivering strong triple-digit growth.”