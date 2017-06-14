Beauty is ready for its close-up.

Recently, the beauty business has taken a shine to tie-ins with theatrical movie releases. The latest example is nail lacquer China Glaze’s partnership with the upcoming “My Little Pony” film.

My Little Pony x China Glaze debuts next month with a collection of 14 new shades inspired by the personalities of the beloved ponies retailing for $7.50 for individual shades. The film will hit theaters in October.

My Little Pony x China Glaze will be sold at Sally Beauty, Ulta Beauty and other retailers both in the U.S and internationally. It keeps the momentum going built by brands such as Lorac, which recently curated color palettes linked to “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Nail colors are a natural match for the visual My Little Pony property, according to Marwan Zreik, vice president of marketing at American International Industries, the parent of China Glaze. He said although China Glaze has been part of licensed deals before, this is the largest in scope.

The My Little Pony brand has a huge stable of fans. According to Michelle Micone, vice president North America for Hasbro Consumer Products, there are more than 500 licenses spanning 17 categories across fashion and back-to-school. “The brand has grown [more than] 320 percent since our relaunch in 2010, and now has grown to represent approximately $1.2 billion dollars at retail across our brand blueprint,” she said.

China Glaze and Hasbro connected backstage at New York Fashion Week where the idea of teaming up was hatched. Micone said China Glaze had created nail art for designer Lindsay Degen for her My Little Pony collection.

“We loved what they had accomplished with the brand. We could tell immediately that they understood the essence of My Little Pony and started working on a formal collaboration,” Micone said. “China Glaze was able to bring the brand to life in a new way through nail polish, with shades and names inspired by the unique personalities of our iconic ponies including the Mane 6: Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, Applejack, Rarity, Twilight Sparkle and Pinkie Pie.”

The lineup includes whimsical product names such as “Where’s the Party Cannon At?” complete with pink glitter to highlight Pinkie Pie, as well as “I Just Canterlot” with purple glitter to represent Rarity. The colors run the gamut from holographic chromes to soft crèmes.

“This goes beyond a traditional movie licensing deal and really reflects a true collaboration,” Zreik said. “China Glaze was given full access to the iconic My Little Pony brand — practically given free rein to create a beauty-inspired and fashion-forward interpretation. Expect to see My Little Pony in a somewhat unexpected style.”

My Little Pony is a classic favorite with multigenerational reach. “The target consumer could be someone who grew up with the My Little Pony brand or is experiencing the brand for the first time, no matter the age,” Zreik said.

To introduce the collection, China Glaze has tapped six nail artists. “The China Glaze Mane 6 [reflecting the Mane 6 My Little Ponies] nail artists are a true reflection of China Glaze as a brand — they’re a mix of DIYers, bloggers, celebrity nail artists and nail competition-winners,” Zreik explained. “They speak to our various consumers and each used the collection to create designs that really showcase their skill set and personalities. This curated content is very diverse and reflects all the various ways you can ‘live in color’ My Little Pony style.”

China Glaze and My Little Pony are collaborating to support the launch through social media, in-store displays, participation in key events such as Beautycon and Comic Con, as well as various activations and promotions leading up to the release of the movie on Oct. 6.

The film will introduce a new character, Songbird Serenade, a pop star pony voiced by Sia. The movie also features many best-in-class celebrities such as Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana.

China Glaze was created in 1998 and acquired by American International Industries in 2005. The professional nail lacquer brand has built up a cult following thanks to its wide-ranging palette that ranges from classic neutrals to bold neons.