Chrissy Teigen set the Internet abuzz after revealing she codesigned a palette with Becca last month, but she kept the day it would go on sale shrouded in mystery.

On Thursday, Teigen revealed today’s release date — just hours before the Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette’s launch on Sephora’s app in the U.S. Later this month, the $46 palette will see wider distribution at Sephora and Ulta doors throughout the U.S.

“For me, it was really to use colors that would resonate with all sorts of [skin] shades,” Teigen told WWD Thursday evening, the first interview she’s given about the collaboration. She said the palette was heavily influenced by the colors her makeup artist Mary Phillips uses when prepping her for the red carpet.

The result: a four-color kit comprised of Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Rose Gold and Beach Nectar (a new shade); Sunlit Bronzer in Malibu Soleil, and Luminous Blush in Hibiscus Bloom, a golden pink coral.

“I’ll tell you, before the baby I’d get a spray [tan] every two to three days — truly, I’m not kidding. And then I just stopped really because I just got exhausted thinking about it, and then I became a different shade. Every time I went into makeup stores I’d buy three of every color because I never knew what color I’d be,” Teigen continued, insisting that the colors in her palette look good on everyone. “They always make me look glowy and fresh and awake….When you’re feeling like you have no energy and not a single color pigment in you, that’s what these colors do for you.”

A global rollout will kick off on May 29 when the palette hits Sephora in-store and online in France. June 1 will see a rollout at Space NK and Cult Beauty in the U.K.; on June 8, Sephora doors in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia, as well as select sephora.com sites throughout the Asia-Pacific, will start to sell the product. Between late June and early July, the palette will enter Sephora doors in Italy, Scandinavia, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey, and in October, Sephora doors in the Middle East and Latin America will introduce the collaboration.

“There is a way to use every single aspect. I’ve had makeup artists tell me the bronzer is wonderful on eyes. You hear people using it for different things. It’s just like cooking, I swear to God. I don’t want people to think there are set rules for everything,” Teigen added.

This isn’t Becca’s first product partnership.

Last year, the brand and beauty vlogger Jaclyn Hill released the $52 Becca x Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection Face Palette, which reportedly sold out all 20,000 units in 90 minutes, or roughly $1 million in sales, via Sephora’s mobile app. Hill’s first collaboration with the brand — a Champagne Pop highlighter — sold 25,000 units on sephora.com in just 20 minutes.

Teigen’s launch — due to her massive reach on social media and an arsenal of engaged fans — could surpass Hill’s blockbuster first 90 minutes of sales.

Arguably, Teigen — with 12.4 million followers on Instagram — has a broader reach than Hill, who has 4.1 million and four million followers on Instagram and YouTube, respectively. Hill, while well-known in the beauty community, has yet to reach the celebrity and household name recognition of Teigen.

When asked if Becca would be producing more than the 20,000 units it did when launching Hill’s palette last year with Sephora, Robert DeBaker, chief executive officer of Becca, said the brand is “producing more only because our brand is bigger and we’re global.”

“A year ago we weren’t trading in all the markets in the world, so by default that we’re sold on a global level we had to produce more.…How we activated things related to the collection last year were specific to what we were doing at that moment,” DeBaker said. “It isn’t like we took last year’s playbook and said, ‘How do we take this palette with this influencer and plug it in.’ We’re a different brand at this point. Jaclyn Hill and that collaboration had its own set of dynamics that related to her community. This one is a totally different feel.”

DeBaker insisted that it’s Teigen’s engaged followers — not whether she was a “beauty influencer” or a celebrity — was what solidified her as the next collaborative partner for Becca. Instagram posts featuring her daughter Luna, for example, regularly get close to one million likes and thousands of comments.

“We cold-called her. We pitched her through a cold call — and it worked,” said Annie Bystryn, vice president of marketing at Becca. “What we proposed wasn’t an endorsement on product but putting together a…palette where she could have input in the shades and also the design.”