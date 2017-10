Christian Siriano can add artificial nail designer to his résumé. The designer unveiled a collaboration with Kiss Products Inc. on Oct. 25 at Chinese Tuxedo in Manhattan, his first in the category. The Siriano x ImPress Press-on Manicure Collection will debut on Nov. 1 on impressmanicure.com.

He could be on to something — artificial nail sales were one of only two segments in nail care to show growth for the 52-week period ended Sept. 10 in chain stores, according to IRI.Nail polish sales were in the red, down almost 14 percent, while artificial nail volume jumped close to 7 percent. Fueling the false nail boom is social media where consumers like to have an easy on and off option to swapping out nail fashion as quickly as apparel.Dovetailing with his inclusive approach to apparel, Siriano, in collaboration with Kiss Products, curated a diverse range of seven ImPress nail looks. “Fashion should be fun, and I want every girl to feel confident about her style, no matter her shape, size or ethnicity and she can do just that with this collection,” said Siriano, who last month linked up with Barbie for a one of a kind, body positive doll collection.The styles include Glitz & Glam, Stained Glass, Chevron Chic, Lacey Rose, People are People, Marbled and Red Carpet Moment. They retail for $7.99.[caption id="attachment_11037695" align="aligncenter" width="600"]Christian Siriano x ImPress[/caption]According to Annette DeVita-Goldstein, senior vice president of Global Marketing at Kiss Products, Siriano had free rein to devise nail looks inspired by his fashions. “He created designs that are each unique and different and appropriate for all occasions this fall and holiday season ensuring something for every woman,” she said.Although his first product collaboration with the company, Siriano has close ties to Kiss Products. “We have partnered with Christian Siriano for New York Fashion Week, creating bold and beautiful runway nails season after season and this collection brings high-fashion to everyone,” DeVita-Goldstein explained.The limited edition will be supported through a digital campaign and media push. “Christian will promote the collection as will influencers and media alike. We kicked off the campaign with a two-week teaser program on social and through email to our brand fans,” DeVita-Goldstein said.