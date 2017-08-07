ColourPop to Enter Sephora This is the first time the brand will be sold in-store. By Rachel Strugatz on August 7, 2017 ColourPop is entering Sephora. ColourPop is making its way off-line. The three-year-old brand will enter Sephora in November, a first for ColourPop, which until now has only sold via its own digital flagship at Colourpop.com. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus