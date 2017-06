Dr. Hauschka is leveraging its 50-year heritage in plant and mineral based products to launch a new line of color cosmetics.

The range ushers in a makeup choice that could encourage consumers who have been on the fence about “good-for-you” cosmetics to take the leap.

“Color was a natural evolution because our retailer partners and consumers are demanding it,” said Martina Joseph, chief executive officer of Dr. Hauschka Skin Care Inc., who joined the company last year from Bliss. "The customer is more informed today and doesn’t want to trade benefits or lose the idea of good-for-you ingredients as she moves from skin care to makeup application - and she shouldn’t have to."