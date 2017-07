TOKYO — For its holiday collection, Shu Uemura has linked with an unexpected, but very well known, ambassador of Japanese culture: Super Mario. It is the first beauty company to collaborate with the iconic 1980s Nintendo video game, and the result is a range of exclusive products and best-sellers in colorful packaging. Yumi Lambert will appear in the campaign.

While Shu Uemura is no stranger to artist collaborations, having recently worked with Takashi Murakami and Ambush’s Yoon Ahn, an 8-bit bouncing plumber seems an unlikely partner for the brand.