PARIS — Eyeko is poised to make its mark on continental Europe starting Wednesday, when the British indie cosmetics brand launches its Bespoke Mascara service there for the first time, in Sephora’s flagship on Paris’ Champs-Élysées, which will also carry the label’s full line.The bespoke service allows customers to choose from more than 100 combinations of formulas, colors and brushes to create a mascara tailored to their lashes. It sells for 32 euros.Nina Leykind, who founded Eyeko with her husband Max in 1999, told WWD: “We want to bring the whole line direct to consumers…to reach everyone throughout Europe.”After Sephora’s Paris flagship, the brand will roll out to the beauty seller’s 750 doors in continental Europe, which are also to carry a 4-ml. travel-size iteration of three different Eyeko mascaras — Sport Waterproof, Lash Alert and Black Magic — in the retailer’s Beauty to Go section.While Leykind wouldn’t discuss sales, industry sources estimate that the launch in Sephora Europe plus the rollout of Eyeko’s Bespoke Mascara counters in the Middle East, starting in October, will double the brand’s sales overall in the next 12 months. Annual retail revenues are pegged at more than 10 million pounds, according to the sources.Eyeko first dipped into the French market, where it subsequently created a big buzz, in 2013, by launching in Parisian specialty store Colette. It subsequently became the retailer’s best-selling mascara label, and in December 2016, a limited-edition mascara done with Colette was introduced.“It sold out on the first day,” said Leykind, adding celebrities such as singer Willow Smith were fans of that product.Four years after founding Eyeko, the Leykinds signed on Alexa Chung as the label’s creative consultant and brand ambassador, who has worked on items such as Eyeko Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner and Me & My Shadow Waterproof Shadow Liners.The brand portfolio, which has centered on eyes for the past six years, also includes eye shadows and products for brows. All of the mascaras have formulas from South Korea and come packaged in squeeze tubes.In 2015, Eyeko debuted its Bespoke Mascara in London’s Harvey Nichols department store. And in the middle of last year, the brand appointed a new chief executive officer, Justin Fullerton, who at the time said the plan was for the company to focus on growing the label’s core mascara business.Today, Eyeko is carried in more than 500 high-end beauty sellers worldwide, including Selfridges and Space NK in the U.K., and at the likes of Sephora, Lane Crawford and Joyce Beauty in Asia.