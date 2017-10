After launching at Sephora on Sept. 8, Rihanna’s namesake brand, Fenty Beauty, earned the third spot on Tribe Dynamics' September earned media value report. The company recorded $72.0 million in earned media value, beating out long-established labels like NYX ($51.5 million), Benefit ($48.1 million) and Urban Decay ($37.0 million).The brand, which has been praised by influencers and customers for its inclusive foundation shade range and holographic highlighter sticks, celebrated the launch with a party in New York hosted by the singer herself. The party brought together YouTubers, like Alissa Ashley and Nyma Tang, and fellow beauty entrepreneurs, like Jeffree Star.Fenty Beauty’s earned media value primarily came from Instagram, where the brand recorded $45.2 million, and YouTube, where the brand recorded $10.6 million.Besides Fenty Beauty, another highlight from the September report was experienced by Huda Beauty, which ranked sixth with $45.4 million in earned media value, a 295 percent increase from September 2016.Huda Beauty’s earned media value also primarily came from Instagram, where the brand recorded $40.7 million. The brand’s rapid increase in earned media value can be attributed to the launch of the Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, which hit Sephora on Sept. 18.