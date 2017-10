LONDON - The Hut Group has acquired the high-end cosmetics brand Illamasqua, confirming a report in WWD on Thursday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.Illamasqua was founded in 2008 by Julian Kynaston, and is known for its professional-grade products. Joseph Corré, a founder of the lingerie brand Agent Provocateur, joined the brand as co-owner in 2010.The professional products have gained a cult following from customers and make-up artists alike, with hero products including Hydra Veil and Beyond Powder. It does not test on animals and the The Hut Group said it would continue to support that policy.The brand has stores located in Leeds, Liverpool and London and its products are stocked in Selfridges and Debenhams in 15 locations across the U.K. and on lookfantastic.com. It also offers make-up courses within The Illamasqua School of Make-up Art in London.The Hut Group is a leading retailer of premium beauty products in Europe and owns brands including Mio Skincare, Mama Mio, Grow Gorgeous, Espa and Glossybox. The Hut Group bought the latter two earlier this year.“I am delighted we are adding Illamasqua to The Hut Group’s growing portfolio of beauty brands,” said Matthew Moulding, founder and chief executive officer of The Hut Group.“We saw a business with a unique proposition and an opportunity to take a strong and dynamic brand to the next level. We are confident that we will deliver significant growth and further extend Illamasqua’s global customer base.”He said the investment is another step in The Hut Group’s ambition of becoming the world’s largest online retailer of health and beauty products by 2018.”Kynaston of Illamasqua said the brand had been working with THG for over a year “and have seen great successes, so this move was a natural step for the brand. Finding the right partner, with whom we could align our vision for the future, was of crucial importance and I’m in no doubt that The Hut Group’s digital strength and marketing expertise will take Illamasqua to the next level.”