With demand for color cosmetics on the uptick, IsaDora is returning to the U.S. market.The Swedish-based color brand will launch 150 stockkeeping units this month on walgreens.com. That adds to its distribution globally in 6,000 departments stores and pharmacies throughout 40 countries.It is a homecoming for IsaDora, the best-selling color brand in Sweden, according to statistics from The Swedish Cosmetics, Toiletry and Detergent Association.Walgreens stocked IsaDora chainwide in 2005 where it helped build exclusivity to the retailer’s beauty department. Three years later IsaDora retrenched from the U.S.The company is confident now is the right time to re-enter.“It has been in our plans for a long time to get back to the important U.S. market where we were very successful, but faced a heavy dropoff of the dollar toward the euro,” said Ingrid-Marie Johansson, creative director of IsaDora.With its return and based on future distribution, industry sources estimate IsaDora can become a $15 million brand within two years Stateside. IsaDora executives did not comment on projections.[caption id="attachment_11046563" align="alignnone" width="300"] IsaDora Nude Super Fluid Foundation[/caption]The company acknowledged that U.S. consumers have a different mindset this time around that encourages exploration beyond what’s been offered at mass.“The timing fits for us even better now because [American] consumers are not as conservative. They are looking for transformative products such as K-beauty and products from Europe,” explained Johansson. Social media also inspires shoppers to seek out up-to-the-moment trends.IsaDora’s roster ranges from classics to products in emerging categories such as foundation color blenders or face sculptors. The company is among the first in the mass market in the U.S. to offer a Blush & Glow Draping Wheel, a makeup technique dubbed the new contouring. Among the hero items are the Stretch Lash mascara with an expandable brush and The Face Sculptors.Prices range from $12 for a single eyeshadow to $25 for face products. All products are fragrance-free, clinically tested, cruelty-free and suitable for sensitive skin. Packaging contains a comprehensive ingredient list and the makeup wheels offer application tips. Independently owned by Invima AB, IsaDora can react swiftly to market trends, versus conventional U.S. mass companies, said Johansson. Additionally, the brand rolls out five trend collections per year along with numerous innovations.IsaDora will leverage Xenia Deli, the face of the brand who gained exposure in the U.S. in Justin Bieber’s music video, “What Do You Mean.”Selling online, said Johansson, affords IsaDora the chance to reach Walgreens’ consumers across the country. “We have so many American loyal consumers mailing and calling us and asking where they can get their lipsticks or foundations,” she said. “Now we have a way to reach them all.”Based on success online, Johansson doesn’t rule out a shot at securing space in Walgreens’ physical stores. Walgreens has been aggressive in adding exclusive niche brands to help elevate its beauty department.