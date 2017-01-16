Iris Law, Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s eldest daughter, just nabbed her first beauty deal.

Sixteen-year-old Law is the new face of Burberry Beauty, and her first-ever advertising campaign hits today. It’s also the first campaign for the brand’s Liquid Lip Velvet, a liquid matte lipstick range that bowed earlier this month and extension of Lip Velvet, a velvet finish lipstick collection packaged in a traditional bullet.

Law is the latest aspiring model with celebrity parents to ink a deal with a major global beauty brand. Earlier this year, Cindy Crawford’s 15-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber was named the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty and Johnny Depp’s 17-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp the face of Chanel’s Chanel No. 5 L’Eau fragrance.

Law follows in the footsteps of previous Burberry Beauty faces such as Amber Anderson, Edie Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, Lily Donaldson and Rosie Huntington Whiteley.

Christopher Bailey, Burberry chief creative and chief executive officer, cited Law’s “infectious creative energy” and “authentic British attitude” as the reason she was selected as the newest model in the Burberry Beauty family.

“I love that Burberry supports young British talent and it is great to be able to be yourself, but I also enjoyed the transformation and the whole creative process, too,” Law said.

Wendy Rowe, the makeup artist for the campaign and beauty consultant for Burberry, gave Law red lips using Military Red No. 41 and Oxblood No. 53 and subtly contoured her face with the Face Contour pen in medium. Liquid Lip Velvet’s matte whipped lip cream is available in 14 shades and retails for $34. It originally appeared on the runway at the brand’s fashion show last September.

For more recent news on Burberry:

Burberry, Anya Hindmarch Win Walpole Luxury Awards

Front Row at Burberry September 2016 Show

Burberry, Pinterest Launch Cat Lashes

Burberry, Jefferson Hack Hit Tokyo