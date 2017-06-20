By  on June 20, 2017
Kat Von DWWD Beauty Summit, New York, USA - 05 Jun 2017

Kat Von D

Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Katherine von Drachenberg — also know as Kat Von D — is outspoken about her desire to differentiate in an increasingly crowded beauty space.

The reality show star, author, gallerist, tattoo shop owner, animal rights activist and beauty founder launched her line in 2008 exclusively with Sephora, a result of the retailer being inundated with requests from consumers for the makeup Drachenberg wore on TV.

