Kim Kardashian is launching a fragrance later this year, and she’s doing it without licensing her name.
Kardashian unveiled the news at the Forbes Women’s Conference, where she also talked about KKW Beauty, her new beauty venture.
“My makeup line that I announced today will be all online,” Kardashian said. “In the same beauty world, I’m launching fragrance at the end of the year….These are all projects I’m doing with full ownership.”
The KKW Beauty Instagram account boasts only three posts so far that flash a date, June 21, and direct viewers to kkwbeauty.com.
Kardashian’s latest beauty line follows the successful launch of Kylie Cosmetics, which industry sources estimated did $300 million in sales for 2016. Kylie started with her signature lip kit, and eventually expanded into Kyshadow, Kylighters and Blushes. Kendall Jenner has also dabbled in beauty as the face of Estée Lauder.
