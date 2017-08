Laura Geller is adding makeup artist Ashlee Glazer to her brand.

Glazer will serve as the global artistic director for Laura Geller’s namesake makeup label, which turned 20 this year. In her role — a first for the brand — Glazer will serve as a backup host on QVC, which is Laura Geller’s biggest retail partner. She’ll also assist in product development, train field staff on looks to create with new products and will work closely with the marketing team.