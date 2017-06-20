By  on June 20, 2017

[caption id="attachment_10921862" align="alignnone" width="231"] Stila brings back its original illustrator to interpret the Stila girl in a modern way.[/caption]

Stila’s newest campaign, Love Your Selfie, packs a bigger message than just capturing the perfect pose.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus