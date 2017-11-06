Patrick Starrr hosted the Vlogger of the Year Awards which was won by Jessica A.M. Kalil. He'll host this year's American Influencer Awards on November 18.
Patrick Starrr and MAC Cosmetics dropped news via social media channels on Monday that the YouTube personality will collaborate on a beauty launch.MAC released an image of Starrr in his signature turban and a glittery outfit, but did not provide any further details.However, those familiar with the year-long commitment said the first collection will launch Dec. 14 with 12 of Starrr’s favorites including setting powders. The shades are said to include hues for all skin tones. Loose powders are critical for baking, a makeup process that’s favored by Starrr, where powder sits on the face for up to 10 minutes to set the base and is then dusted off.Plans call for seasonal launches through holiday 2018, a longer deal than other MAC partnerships.It is a particularly poignant partnership for Starrr, whose real name is Patrick Simondac, because he once worked at a MAC counter.That job offered the openly gay Starrr an excuse to wear makeup all the time. He got his start in beauty as a professional photographer in Orlando. After growing tired of airbrushing clients’ makeup with Photoshop, he taught himself how to be a makeup artist.He’s one of a handful of male beauty and makeup experts, including Manny MUA and Jeffree Star, who are pioneers in the mostly female-dominated beauty influencer world. They’ve paved the way for men wearing makeup to the point many experts believe men’s cosmetics counters will mushroom in the years to come. “I took my insecurity from saying ‘who is going to watch a man in makeup’ to me being one of the most-watched men doing makeup. It has been so surreal,” Starrr told WWD.This isn’t the first time Starrr, who has more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube and over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, is lending his keen eye to a beauty launch. He worked with Formula X and Sephora last year on three custom nail polishes that sold out completely. He was recently a host (and a former contestant) of the NYX Professional Makeup’s Sixth Annual FACE Awards earlier this summer where the Vlogger of the Year was selected. Anastasia of Beverly Hills tapped Starrr to model in a lipstick campaign.He’s also promoted Tarte, MAC, Benefit Cosmetics (his image was on the Benefit lip display in Sephora) and Urban Decay. In August, he posted his Kim Kardashian makeup tutorial that has more than 9.8 million views.
