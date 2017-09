NYX Professional Makeup launched its Makeup Crew today (Sept. 14), a fan loyalty program and mobile app. It is the latest example of the brand bridging the gap between brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce.Customers who sign up for Makeup Crew gain access to loyalty-exclusive rewards, dedicated shoppable content and an in-app promotion when shopping online, in-store and in-app.“With the launch of our new app and loyalty program, not only are we providing our fans with the entire line of NYX Professional Makeup at their fingertips, we are also providing them with exclusive, on-the-go shoppable content like never before,” stated Nathalie Kristo, general manager of NYX Professional Makeup.The app duplicates the interactive experience — usually found in physical stores — at the more than 150 stores worldwide and 35 units in the U.S that NYX now operates. The physical stores sport interactive makeup station with custom video tutorials. Customers can also book 30-minute tutorials.[caption id="attachment_10987261" align="alignnone" width="169"] The NYX Community feature.[/caption]Many of the same features on available on phones or hand-held devices. The app offers frictionless access to finding and buying NYX products. One of the exclusives is Beauty on the Go, where users can shop all 2,000 plus products, check in-store inventory, track shipments and view previous purchases.There are also shoppable videos, which are quick tutorials featuring influencers with an add-to-cart option. The community content area is where users can browse by content posted from fans with the option to snap selfies to become part of the #nyxcosmetics community. In-store BFF is a feature where products can be scanned for reviews along with product specific user-generated content. The previews and promotions let users see upcoming launches and provides exposure to the latest beauty trends. Finally, the app exclusives page allows members to unlock virtual stickers and save favorite products, looks, videos and in store locations.The growth of the L'Oréal-owned NYX freestanding stores isn’t detracting from sales in retail partners which include Macy’s Inc., Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, Target Corp. and CVS. For the 12-week period ended Aug. 13, 2017 in multiunit doors tracked by IRI, its NYX HD Photogenic Concealer sales soared 50 percent, the NXY V’Amped Up Lip Treatment volume soared more than 180 percent and NYX Micro Eye Brow makeup registered 50 percent gains.