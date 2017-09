Palladio Beauty, a fast-growing line of professional color cosmetics, is expanding its reach in a partnership with Zulily.Palladio’s core product line of almost 200 paraben-free stockkeeping units, enriched with botanicals, vitamins and antioxidants, will be available on the e-commerce platform starting September 9. Palladio joins a beauty roster which most recently touted Proactiv, Creed, Bedhead, Coola and DevaCurl. A special digital shopping event will introduce the Palladio collection.Zulily, which has more than 5 million active customers, caters to Millennial moms and digital shoppers with a tailored and ever-changing selection of beauty, apparel, fashion accessories, home decor, toys and gifts.Palladio will serve up exclusive offers and events on a monthly basis, in keeping with Zulily's positioning as a site with sharp value pricing.Earlier this year, Palladio broadened its online presence launching at forever21.com. The brand is also the major color cosmetics line at Sally Beauty, which has been making more noise in the category in the past year. Makeup sold in professional outlets such as Sally’s is a fast-growing business as women seek to duplicate looks applied by makeup artists.“We are aggressively expanding our retail footprint and are confident that Zulily’s passionate customer base of young moms will appreciate our on-trend, professional quality cosmetics formulated without harmful ingredients,” stated Shawn Haynes, Palladio’s chief executive officer. Haynes joined Palladio in January with a rich beauty résumé including positions at E.l.f. Cosmetics, Maesa and Markwins International.

Palladio is associated with its high payoff and on-trend beauty items, often a staple for the professional beauty trade. Recently, the company expanded on its heritage Rice Powder Blotting Papers. "Our Rice papers have a cult-like following," said Haynes of the background on why the franchise has been extended. New are a Rice Pressed Powder and Rice Primer. Rice, according to Palladio, is known for its oil control, mattifying and skin-perfecting properties. At Cosmoprof North America in July, Palladio showed off other new items including color-correcting formulas and concealers.

Zulily is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation, which also owns QVC and HSNi.