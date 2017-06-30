Digital darling PopSugar is preparing to apply its trademark breezy in-the-know panache to mainstream beauty.
Beauty by PopSugar is due to make its debut in March with about 75 stockkeeping units of mostly color cosmetics. That is meant to be a prelude to adding future categories, including skin care, fragrance and hair.
