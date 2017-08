With the digestion of the brands acquired from Procter & Gamble behind it, Coty Inc. can focus on building its color cosmetics properties. This week, the beauty power is unleashing digital innovation along with new products for Rimmel London, its makeup brand associated with its bold and streetwise looks.

Rimmel is launching a series of live cosmetics try-on effects available within Facebook’s new in-app camera and Facebook Stories. Two new products are also hitting shelves hoping to get a bigger share of the mass eye category sales.