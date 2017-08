[caption id="attachment_10968306" align="alignnone" width="183"] James Molloy[/caption]Rimmel London is turning to the makeup artistry of James Molloy to give the brand an edge in mass market cosmetics. Molloy, known for his work with designers such as Stella McCartney, Moschino Resort and Proenza Schouler, as well as looks for celebrities and high-end editorial, has been named Rimmel London’s global makeup ambassador.The appointment is the latest move as Coty Inc. pumps up its mass market color properties. This year, Coty launched a campaign for Rimmel London called Edge Your Look which heralds the brand’s heritage honoring individuality and self-expression. One goal is to attract younger shoppers to the brand and to mass-market stores.For his part, Molloy said he’s ready to help individuals understand how they can “edge their look.” In addition to bringing artistry and points of view to the brand, he will also have a hand in directing product innovation and shade development.He’s expected to push beauty boundaries with the creation of innovative, trend-led looks that will speak to both consumers and influencers.Molloy’s résumé includes a role as the U.K. senior artist and director of makeup artistry (Asia-Pacific) at MAC. He also established the MAC artistry training programs and maintained a new product development role where he honed his trend forecasting skills.Montse Passolas, vice president global marketing Rimmel London said that Molloy brings a fresh mind-set to Rimmel London that can help the brand adapt to changing consumer tastes. “James has spent some time abroad, which has given him an impressive and open-minded view on beauty,” he stated. “His connection and understanding of the new digitally savvy modern consumer that embraces different looks based on her ever-evolving persona drove us immediately to James.”Chandra Coleman, vp of U.S. marketing for Rimmel London added that “drawing on his passions for art, fashion and makeup, James will bring his unique creative vision to Rimmel.”Rimmel London, associated with its bold makeup products, has been making more noise in the market recently. Earlier this month, Rimmel London launched a series of live cosmetics try-on effects available within Facebook’s new in-app camera and Facebook Stories.The brand also unveiled two new eye category products, a sector where the brand is traditionally strong. In fact, Rimmel hit a sweet spot in brows where its sales soared 38 percent for the 52-week period ended July 9, 2017 in multiunit doors tracked by IRI. The company can hope for the magic to rub off in other segments such as lip gloss, lip liners and bronzers where its sales are down, based on IRI reports.