Walgreens Boots Alliance is putting the muscle of influencers behind Sleek Makeup.

The U.K. brand owned by WBA is now available in the U.S. at Ulta Beauty and select Walgreens doors. To build buzz, Sleek Makeup created The GlowDown, the first activation under the brand's platform called My Face. My Rules. The premise is that Sleek Makeup promises to champion everyone's right to define their own individual beauty boundaries. The brand is associated with its bold and broad shade range with a hue for any complexion.