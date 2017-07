Smashbox, the cosmetics line born from the Los Angeles photo studios of Dean and Davis Factor, finally has a U.S. retail flagship. Opening today at 1335 Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, Calif., a stone's throw from the studios, the 1,800-square-foot Smashbox Studio Store, aims to bring a photo-shoot-type makeup experience to beauty retailing.

[caption id="attachment_10946637" align="aligncenter" width="600"] The Smashbox Los Angeles flagship.[/caption]