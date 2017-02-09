NEW YORK — For everyone who couldn’t get their hands on any products in the limited-edition Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder range that bowed last September, an encore is on the way.

The beauty giant is bringing back the original collection on Feb. 17, and as the sponsor for Beckham’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, will tease an upcoming, second Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder collaboration on the runway Feb. 12.

During an interview earlier this week, Beckham was vague about what her second makeup range will look like — she had just come from a product development meeting where deliberations on the final collection were still being made — but made sure to emphasize the tie-in between her fashion and beauty lines.

“It’s important that this is about fashion as well. Every collection we do I want it to have an element of fashion. Yes it’s all very wearable, but I also have fashion in there,” Beckham told WWD at Lauder’s headquarters in Midtown Manhattan here.

Jane Hudis, group president at Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., was able to confirm that the second capsule will contain 30 stockkeeping units, double the original 15 sku’s that hit counters five months ago. The rapid speed of sell out in the fall gave Lauder the confidence to up the volume, too, and Hudis revealed production will triple for the second collection. Also, distribution will increase by nearly threefold, going from 450 doors in 2016 to 1,200 doors later this year.

The reprise will kick off in the U.K. in tandem with London Fashion Week, Beckham said. The majority of the 15 sku’s that bowed in September — plus another nude lipstick and a lighter shade bronzer — will go on sale in-store and online at Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas, the Victoria Beckham store on Dover Street, Fenwick Newcastle (in-store only), esteelauder.co.uk and Net-a-porter’s U.K. site. Lauder is partnering with Beckham to launch the 12 products — 10 bestsellers plus the two new shades — during the VVB presentation on Feb. 21.

Beckham’s U.S. e-commerce site will be the only place the makeup will be sold domestically until the collection officially comes to the U.S. and Canada in March.

The line has an opening price of $30 for a nude-matte lip pencil, with Eye Metals Eyeshadows that cost $45 each and the most expensive, the Morning Aura Illuminating Crème, priced at $95. A $1,200 Victoria Beckham Collection Daylight Edition, a light box with removable lighted mirror and eight products, will again be produced in very small quantities but only sold in the U.K. (only 400 were made for the first run). Beckham’s personally curated, city makeup “looks” for L.A. and London will return, and come fall, the line will have new products and looks for London, New York, L.A. and Paris, as well as the addition of Miami.

Last September, Beckham’s range hit esteelauder.com, victoriabeckham.com and Bergdorf Goodman in-store and online, and by 9 a.m. that day, Beckham’s e-commerce site that services the U.K., Europe, Hong Kong and Singapore was completely sold out.

Hudis credits much of this success to Beckham’s enormous social media celebrity. (She has 13.6 million followers on Instagram.)

“Beyond the number of followers — for the first collection she really put herself out here,” said Hudis, who will accompany Beckham on a trip to Shanghai and Beijing in May to launch the line in China.

Hudis continued: “She showed herself without makeup and doing her whole beauty routine…straight, honest, real and she talks the real talk. She [Beckham] understands aspiration on the one side, but she gets beauty as a real person.”

And Hudis wants to build on this momentum. She said Lauder is going “much deeper and more powerful” in its partnership with Beckham. When asked if there are plans to turn the capsule into a stand-alone brand within the Lauder’s portfolio, Hudis replied, “stay tuned.”