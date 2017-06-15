By  on June 15, 2017
Products from the Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder collection.

Products from the Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder collection.

George Chinsee/WWD

NEW YORK — Could Victoria Beckham be the next Tom Ford for The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.?

Beckham, in town last week to show the resort lineup from her namesake ready-to-wear label, also unveiled the “second season” of Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder, her collaboration with the beauty group's flagship brand. Just nine months after the release of the original limited-edition capsule collection, Lauder said it’s made a sizable investment in the range, which is about to undergo significant expansion.

