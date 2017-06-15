Products from the Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder collection.
George Chinsee/WWD
NEW YORK — Could Victoria Beckham be the next Tom Ford for The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.?
Beckham, in town last week to show the resort lineup from her namesake ready-to-wear label, also unveiled the “second season” of Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder, her collaboration with the beauty group's flagship brand. Just nine months after the release of the original limited-edition capsule collection, Lauder said it’s made a sizable investment in the range, which is about to undergo significant expansion.
Hermès is launching a Laundromat pop-up shop in NYC - dubbed Hermèsmatic - where customers can bring their old scarves to be dip-dyed by an expert. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdnews (📷: Donald Stahl)