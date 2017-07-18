Walgreens Gets Sleek Sleek Makeup is a pioneer in beauty trends including contouring and matte lipsticks. By Faye Brookman on July 18, 2017 Sleek Makeup is rolling out to select Walgreens doors. Studio 3 One month after Walgreens Boots Alliance introduced Sleek Makeup to the U.S. with a launch at Ulta Beauty, the trendy brand is moving into 150 Walgreens doors and walgreens.com. For Walgreens, Sleek adds another logo the chain can add to its merchandise mix to distinguish it from other mass contenders. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus