July 18, 2017
Sleek Makeup is rolling out to select Walgreens doors.

One month after Walgreens Boots Alliance introduced Sleek Makeup to the U.S. with a launch at Ulta Beauty, the trendy brand is moving into 150 Walgreens doors and walgreens.com.

For Walgreens, Sleek adds another logo the chain can add to its merchandise mix to distinguish it from other mass contenders.

