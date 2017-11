YBF (which stands for Your Best Friend) Beauty is entering Kohl’s Department Stores for the spring.The line was founded by former Ford Model Stacey Schieffelin, who also created the Models Prefer brand currently available at HSN in the U.S. YBF is also sold on home shopping channels in Italy, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and soon to air in Russia."YBF beauty has proven sell-through and tremendous growth potential," said YBF Beauty president, Brian Robinson. “The brand has a devoted fan base, currently concentrated in the TV shopping arena. However, since acquisition in mid-2016, we began building plans for retailer expansion, specifically within bricks-and-mortar. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Kohl’s.”YBF will be available in select Kohl’s doors in April. The assortment includes the brand’s top-selling automatic eyebrow pencil. To help build store traffic, YBF representatives will conduct special events at Kohl’s locations across the country in support of the launch.YBF bowed on HSN in 2008 featuring paraben-free formulas in custom packaging. According to the company, YBF is currently in the top-five-visited brands across all categories on HSN.com and is the number-one reviewed beauty brand. YBF is among several beauty brands owned by TPR Holdings LLC.Kohl’s has been putting its muscle against the beauty category, adding brands such as Lorac, The Balm, Pür Cosmetics and Bliss. Last year the retailer upped its commitment to training in-store beauty consultants resulting in more than a 2 percent lift in beauty business. Square footage in stores was expanded to accommodate new brands and add service areas. The department stocks more than 40 brands in footprints ranging from 670 square feet to 1,100 square feet.